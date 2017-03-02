Nominate A Sauk Rapids Resident For ‘Citizen Of The Year’

SAUK RAPIDS - It's the time of the year to nominate Sauk Rapids residents for the annual "Citizen Of The Year" award.

Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activities. Brochures can be picked-up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or at Bremer Bank located inside Coborn's.

Nominations should be returned by Thursday, April 6th.