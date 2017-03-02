Nominate A Sauk Rapids Resident For ‘Citizen Of The Year’
SAUK RAPIDS - It's the time of the year to nominate Sauk Rapids residents for the annual "Citizen Of The Year" award.
Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activities. Brochures can be picked-up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or at Bremer Bank located inside Coborn's.
Nominations should be returned by Thursday, April 6th.
The Citizen of the Year awards reception is Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.