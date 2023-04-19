Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Announced

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Committee has announced this year’s winner.

Dennis Wahl has been selected as the 2023 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Wahl was nominated by Elizabeth Pederson and Kirsten Stiegel for his volunteer work in the community, especially with the area 4-H.

An active member of Living Waters Lutheran Church, Wahl has spent years helping with activities, maintaining church property, and offering help whenever needed.

Wahl works at the Elizabeth Pederson Farm. Pederson says he’s one person she can always count on.

Dennis is always doing something extra, beyond request, and with relish and gusto.

The selection committee says Wahl’s passion for helping others is the main reason he was selected as the 2023 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year. He’ll receive the award during the Sauk Rapids City Council meeting on May 8th at 6:00 p.m.

