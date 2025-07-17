Sauk Rapids Plans New Early Childhood Center And Activity Complex

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The plans for both a new early childhood center and an outdoor activity complex in Sauk Rapids continue to take shape.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they've entered into phase two of the design process for both amenities. He says they are now collecting feedback from staff.

What kind of flooring do you want to have? Are the lockers going to be in the classroom or outside the classroom? flooring for the hallways, what is the cafeteria space going to look like, what about the gym space? So we're having all those conversations.

Bergstrom says it will be a big change from the building they are currently in.

When you are working in a building that is almost 100 years old and you are used to dealing with things that aren't perfectly set up for early childhood students, and now all of a sudden you get a facility that's designed for that, sometimes it's a little overwhelming.

He says they took similar feedback during the process of building the new Pleasantview Elementary.

Bergstrom says that input will help them set the stage for the architects and engineers to put renderings together, which will then be available for the public to view.

Back in February, voters in the school district approved a bonding request for $37.2 million for a new early childhood center and $17.7 million for a new outdoor activity complex. Both will be built near the high school.

