October 5, 1985 - December 14, 2025

Loving son, brother, father, and uncle, Robert “Bob” Allen Mrozek of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2025 at the age of 40. Bob was born on October 5, 1985, to Rodney Allen Mrozek and Mary Beth Mrozek (Pryzborowski).

Bob is survived by his parents, Rodney and Mary; his brother, Jesse; his sister, Brandyce; his beloved daughter, Rylee; nephews Cole, Kingston, and Benjermin; niece, Addisyn; sister-in-law, Jenni; soon-to-be brother-in-law, Joey; grandfather, Jim Mrozek; grandmother, Mary Pryzborowski, along with many other family members and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Pryzborowski and grandmother, Bonnie Mrozek.

Bob’s life was defined by resilience and determination. His “Nine Lives” tattoo symbolized his perseverance through every challenge. From a spirited young boy who never backed down from a fight with his older brother, to a teenager who faced paralysis after a dirt bike accident, Bob never gave up. Even after his injury, he worked tirelessly to adapt- building custom seats and hand shifters with his dad so he could not only ride but race four-wheelers. His adventurous spirit took him across the United States, including a memorable trip to Canada with his mom. Bob was attending college recently to complete one of his goals of helping others as a physical therapist; even making the Deans List several semesters in a row for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Above all, Bob wanted to be the best father he could be. He worked hard every day to be a man his daughter could look up to, and his efforts helped shape Rylee into the strong, resilient young woman she is today.

Bob’s faith was a cornerstone of his life. He understood that salvation comes through Christ alone and rededicated his life to Jesus through baptism in recent years. This brings comfort to his loved ones, remembering the words of John 11:25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”

Bob was an inspiration to all who knew him, and his legacy of strength, love, and faith will live on forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Make a Wish Foundation or Plant a Tree in Bob’s memory.