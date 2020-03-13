Sauk Centre Woman Dead After Crash in Rural Todd County

SAUK CENTRE -- One person is dead following a crash in rural Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 71 in Kandota Township, outside of Sauk Centre.

The driver, 40-year-old Nicole Leah Schloegl-Bartkowicz of Sauk Centre, was traveling south on Highway 71 near Akley Drive when her car went off the road, vaulted over a driveway and struck a tree.

The patrol says the road was wet at the time of the crash.