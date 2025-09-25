The Sauk Centre Police Department are reporting a robbery at a store in Sauk Centre. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says 4 suspects pushed out a cart of merchandise they did not pay for.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Gun Shots in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department released information about a shooting incident that happened on September 21st at approximately 2pm near 6th Avenue and 13th Street South. Mages says there were reports of gun shots. She says shell casings were found and damage was found to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. No one was injured.

WJON WJON loading...

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, click below.