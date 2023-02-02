Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 23-year-old Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after grooming a 14-year-old girl on a social media app for sex and explicit photos.
Court records show Zachary Sureth convinced the girl to send pictures and videos of herself in sexually explicit poses and then met up with her to have intercourse.
The crimes came to light when the girl's mother discovered sexually explicit messages on the girl's phone.
The child was brought to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she admitted to meeting Sureth for sex on three separate occasions.
Get our free mobile app
Sureth pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. He'll be sentenced on June 2nd.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud fixing potholes earlier than usual
- How to spot and deal with ice dams on your roof
- Metro Bus: "Where should we build west end transit hub?"
- Minnesota home sales nosedive as interest rates climb
- MnDOT wants you to name a snowplow
LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.