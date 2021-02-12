Sauk Centre Man Hurt in Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man was hurt in a crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a pickup crashed into a fence at about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday along County Road 72 about two miles west of Sauk Centre.

Twenty-five-year-old Douglas Zimmel was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says it is believed alcohol and cell phone use are believed to have been factors and the crash is still under investigation.

