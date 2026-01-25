Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, January 24th

Even with the cold temperatures outside, some high school teams were able to get their games in on Saturday. Check out the scores from all the action below, along with the schedule for Monday's games.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

River Lakes 5, New Ulm 0

Abby Storms had two goals to lead the Stars.

Rogers 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 2

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Willmar 1

Luverne 8, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, Willmar 2

Bagley-Fosston 6, Becker-Big Lake

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Detroit Lakes 87, St. Cloud Apollo 72

Minneapolis South 69, St. Cloud Tech 68

Jiech Jiech led the Tigers with 19 points, and Kyle Kroska added 16.

ROCORI 83, Big Lake 71

Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Lester Prairie 53

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Becker 72, Rock Ridge 65 -

Andersyn Changamire had 21 points for the Bulldogs, and Adele Changamire had 17 points.

SCHEDULE OF GAMES FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 26th:

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Buffalo vs. St. Cloud Crush

Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. Detroit Lakes

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Legacy Christian vs. Foley

Brainerd vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Mora vs. Milaca

Paynesville vs. Upsala

Rockford vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Maple Lake

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Falls

