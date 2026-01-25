Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, January 24th
Even with the cold temperatures outside, some high school teams were able to get their games in on Saturday. Check out the scores from all the action below, along with the schedule for Monday's games.
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Crush 2
River Lakes 5, New Ulm 0
Abby Storms had two goals to lead the Stars.
Rogers 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 2
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Willmar 1
Luverne 8, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, Willmar 2
Bagley-Fosston 6, Becker-Big Lake
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Detroit Lakes 87, St. Cloud Apollo 72
Minneapolis South 69, St. Cloud Tech 68
Jiech Jiech led the Tigers with 19 points, and Kyle Kroska added 16.
ROCORI 83, Big Lake 71
Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Lester Prairie 53
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Becker 72, Rock Ridge 65 -
Andersyn Changamire had 21 points for the Bulldogs, and Adele Changamire had 17 points.
SCHEDULE OF GAMES FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 26th:
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Buffalo vs. St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. Detroit Lakes
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Legacy Christian vs. Foley
Brainerd vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Mora vs. Milaca
Paynesville vs. Upsala
Rockford vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Maple Lake
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Falls
