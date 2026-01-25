Prep Sports Scores &#038; Schedule &#8211; Saturday, January 24th

Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, January 24th

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images

Even with the cold temperatures outside, some high school teams were able to get their games in on Saturday. Check out the scores from all the action below, along with the schedule for Monday's games.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Crush 2
River Lakes 5, New Ulm 0
Abby Storms had two goals to lead the Stars.

Rogers 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 2
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Willmar 1
Luverne 8, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, Willmar 2
Bagley-Fosston 6, Becker-Big Lake

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Detroit Lakes 87, St. Cloud Apollo 72
Minneapolis South 69, St. Cloud Tech 68
Jiech Jiech led the Tigers with 19 points, and Kyle Kroska added 16.

ROCORI 83, Big Lake 71
Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Lester Prairie 53

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Becker 72, Rock Ridge 65 -
Andersyn Changamire had 21 points for the Bulldogs, and Adele Changamire had 17 points.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

SCHEDULE OF GAMES FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 26th:

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Buffalo vs. St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. Detroit Lakes

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Legacy Christian vs. Foley
Brainerd vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Mora vs. Milaca
Paynesville vs. Upsala
Rockford vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Maple Lake
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Falls

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL

Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.

Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: St. Cloud area high school sports results
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON