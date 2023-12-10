Saturday’s Snow Totals Around Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was generally light snow that fell across central Minnesota on Saturday, with bigger totals up in the northwestern part of the state.

In the St. Cloud metro area, 0.4 inches to 0.6 inches were pretty common. St. Cloud also had .05 of an inch of rain/freezing rain on Saturday which made the roadways and sidewalks very slippery.

We're now at about 1.5 inches for the month of December so far which is about an inch below normal. We've had about 4.0 inches of snow for the season so far which is about 7.0 inches below normal.

Just to our north, there were a number of communities reporting about an inch of snow including Long Prairie, Little Falls, Camp Ripley, Crosby, and Brainerd.

Two-inch totals were in Hackensack, Pine River, Federal Dam, and Grand Rapids.

Shevlin had four inches of new snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 9:00 a.m. Saturday through 9:00 a.m. Sunday they responded to a total of 238 crashes statewide. Thirty people were hurt in those crashes with fatality. They also helped out with another 106 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch and two jackknifed semis.

Some of the highest wind gusts on Saturday were in Holloway with a 59-mile-an-hour wind gust, Morris at 58 mph, Dawson at 57 mph, and Redwood Falls at 55 mph.

The new snow isn't going to stick around long the Weather Channel is calling for four days in a row with highs in the 40s by the end of this week from Thursday through Sunday.

