The Saturday Morning Coaches' Show airs every Saturday during the high school football season on AM 1390 Granite City Sports from 8-9 a.m.

This week's guests included Tech's Jon Benson, Sartell's Scott Hentges, Apollo's Justin Skaalerud, Rocori's James Herberg, Sauk Rapids-Rice's Phil Klaphake and Cathedral's Jason Klinefelter.