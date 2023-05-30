TIMES HAVE CHANGED

I loved watching television shows on PBS when I was a kid. Mr. Rogers, Sesame Street, Zoom. There were so many days when I just sat and enjoyed singing along with my favorite characters on PBS.

Get our free mobile app

NEW PBS PODCAST FOR KIDS

Today kids can add Podcasts to their long list of ways to enjoy their entertainment. There is a new podcast being offered by PBS that features a young boy from Minneapolis, named Keyshawn.

According to BringMeTheNews, the new podcast series is called 'Keyshawn Solves It' and features Keyshwan, a 10-year-old boy who happens to inherit a magic set of keys that can unlock just about any door. While Keyshawn solves the mysteries, kids will be engaged and learn key values about life.

HELP SOLVE THE MYSTERY

The first episode is already available and is about bikes disappearing in Keyshawn's neighborhood. Keyshawn's goal is to solve the mystery quickly so the community Juneteenth bike race doesn't have to be canceled.

The creator of the series is Ed Jenkins, who is a children's entertainer and media creator who was chosen to be a part of the 'PBS Ready To Learn Podcast Accelerator' in 2021.

I checked out the podcast and currently, there are two episodes available, along with an introduction to the series. You can get notifications sent to your device to let you know when a new show is available.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.