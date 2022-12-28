Sartell’s Mayor Expects Changes to Old Mill Site in 2023

The old paper mill site in Sartell has been empty for many years. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects the city to close on the purchase of the property in January of 2023 and the city council will start discussions on plans for the property shortly thereafter. He says a portion of the property will remain park land but a large part of it will be on the market early in 2023 for commercial and/or housing. Fitzthum envisions the possibility of the lower level of these buildings to be retail with the upper level as housing.

The site consists of 57 acres of blank canvas which Fitzthum considers the premier river property in the state. He says it is premier because the location can truly engage the river on both the north side and south sides of the dam and allows for river access not just the view of the river.

Fitzthum indicates they have already had developers engage the city and he is excited to see what that property will become. He says there needs to be a 100 foot buffer from the river bank to any development. Fitzthum brought up walking trails and community amenities as possibility along the river.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below. He also talks about the latest with the River Crossing development, road projects in 2023 and possible development near the Sartell Community Center.