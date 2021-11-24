Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Runs Whole Month of December

SARTELL -- If you've driven by Lake Francis in Sartell in the past few weeks you've probably noticed the holiday lights are already turned on, but the official start to the annual Country Lights Festival is set for Friday, December 3rd.

The lights will then be on from dusk until dawn every day through December 31st.

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Spokesman Chip Schwarzentraub says volunteers have been hard at work adding more rope lights, as well as trees and spheres to the displays.

There will be more things out for everybody to look at. A big thing we just added this year, we just added 20 arches to our entrance to walk underneath, which is maybe 40 to 50 feet, going under a bunch of white and red lights.

You can get free hot chocolate and cookies every Friday and Saturday in December.

They are hosting a hot dog night on December 10th, S'more night on December 17th, and Fireworks on December 31st.

photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

A kids train also runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are no fees for anything at the Country Lights Festival the whole thing is free to attend.

The Country Lights Festival is on a paved walking path. You can bring your dog, just make sure it stays on a leash.

