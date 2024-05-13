Sartell Woman Hurt in Crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Monticello.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 94. Both vehicles were traveling east when they collided.
Twenty-year-old Meleena Mugg of Sartell was driving one of the vehicles. She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty-three-year-old Tayshon Garland of Sartell was driving the other vehicle. He and his 21-year-old passenger from Sartell were not hurt.
