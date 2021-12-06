Sartell To Begin Upgrading Home Water Meters Next Month

SARTELL -- Sartell plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting next month.

The city plans to convert the current manual read water meters to automatically read electronic water meters between January and June 2022.

With the new meters, the city's Utility Department can read the meters electronically, instead of relying on home owners to manually submit their readings.

City officials say all property owners will receive a letter from the city regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement. If you do not receive a letter, your meter is already updated.

Once the new water meters are installed, an actual meter reading will be taken, which could result in an updated water bill for resident who have not been providing readings to city staff or credit if usage was being estimated too high.

There is not cost to residents for the meter replacements.

Any questions you're asked to reach out to Sartell City Hall 320-253-2171.