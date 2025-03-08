Sartell Students Flex Mental Might At Region Knowledge Bowl
SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area high school's Knowledge Bowl team is advancing to state after taking first at regions. Sartell-St. Stephen's Knowledge Bowl team placed first overall at the region meet with 125.5 points.
The team dominated regions with the 2nd place team finishing with 107.5 points. Head Coach Alex Kingman says regions are a tough battle with the top six teams in all three tiers participating. The Sartell Knowledge Bowl team took 2nd place at state last year and is looking to capture the title in 2025.
Other St. Cloud area teams that advanced to the state meet include Albany, Melrose, Litchfield, and Buffalo. The State Knowledge Bowl will be held on April 10th and 11th at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd.
The Five Students on the state-bound Knowledge Bowl Team for Sartell are:
Yazaan Anjum
Andrew Hackenmueller
Michael Hommerding
Patrick Kappor
Austin Miller
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH