Sartell Students Flex Mental Might At Region Knowledge Bowl

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area high school's Knowledge Bowl team is advancing to state after taking first at regions. Sartell-St. Stephen's Knowledge Bowl team placed first overall at the region meet with 125.5 points.

The team dominated regions with the 2nd place team finishing with 107.5 points. Head Coach Alex Kingman says regions are a tough battle with the top six teams in all three tiers participating. The Sartell Knowledge Bowl team took 2nd place at state last year and is looking to capture the title in 2025.

Other St. Cloud area teams that advanced to the state meet include Albany, Melrose, Litchfield, and Buffalo. The State Knowledge Bowl will be held on April 10th and 11th at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd.

The Five Students on the state-bound Knowledge Bowl Team for Sartell are:

Yazaan Anjum

Andrew Hackenmueller

Michael Hommerding

Patrick Kappor

Austin Miller

PAUL HABSTRITT

