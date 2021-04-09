St. John’s Prep Wins Knowledge Bowl State Tournament

UNDATED -- The St. John's Prep senior high knowledge bowl team has won first place at this year's Class "A" state knowledge bowl tournament.

St. John's Prep finished the day Friday with 86 points, four points ahead of runner-up Minnesota Valley Lutheran who finished with 82 points.

The St. John's Prep team is made up of two juniors and three seniors, all are from the St. Cloud area: Lukas Uhlenkamp ’22, Mathew Bolton ’22, Adrienne Gefre ’21, Liam Rogers ’21, Henry Chen ’21.

