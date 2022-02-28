Sartell School District No Longer Requiring Masks on Buses

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district says they are no longer requiring students to wear masks on school district transportation.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the decision stems from Friday's announcement by the CDC stating"

the CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Earlier this month, the district announced they would no longer require masks to be worn by students and staff during the school day.

As it stands, the current mask mandate from the federal Transportation Security Administration, which includes services like MetroBus, runs through March 18th.