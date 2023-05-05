Sartell School District Addresses Social Media Hoax

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is alerting families about a fake social media post that has been widely shared.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the district and Sartell Police Department were made aware of a concerning post regarding a potential threat.

Police investigated the post and determined there is no threat to the students or school.

Ridlehoover says the post has appeared in multiple school districts, as far as Florida and as close as Sauk Rapids-Rice.

He says this is a good opportunity to talk to your kids about what is being shared on social media.

