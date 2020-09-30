Sartell Remodeling Council Chambers [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He indicated that Sartell is updating their City Council Chambers with CARES Act money. They will be doing a remodel of the chambers and will update technology and services to aid the public. Fitzthum says Sartell allowed the multi-family housing moratorium to expire in September and now implemented a zoning adjustment restricting multi-family housing. Fitzthum says their community wants more single family housing and they depend on property taxes from single family dwellings. Listen to our conversation below.

I asked Mayor Fitzthum the role of the Mayor in enticing and recruiting business to the community. He says the Mayor has a key role in helping business grow. He says there are two areas of Sartell seeing the most commercial growth. The two are the Highway 15 corridor with the medical arts campus and the Pine Cone Road/Marketplace location.

Sartell is in good standing financially according to Fitzthum. He says they've made adjustments due to Covid-19 and he feels they are in good shape heading into 2021.

Mayor Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.