Sartell Welcomes New Public Works Director Bartt Gevens

Sartell Welcomes New Public Works Director Bartt Gevens

PHOTO of Bartt Gevens couresty of the City of Sartell.

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has named the new leader for its Public Works Department. Sartell has announced that Bartt Gevens has been chosen as its new Public Works Director.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The city says Gevens is committed to continuing its proud tradition of delivering high-quality services to Sartell and will build on the dedication and hard work of those who served before him.

Gevens top priority with Sartell is engagement with the Sartell community, and delivering high-quality service while listening to residents' concerns. Gevens was previously the Recreation Services Manager with the City of Becker.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan

Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: Articles

More From AM 1240 WJON