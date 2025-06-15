Sartell Welcomes New Public Works Director Bartt Gevens

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has named the new leader for its Public Works Department. Sartell has announced that Bartt Gevens has been chosen as its new Public Works Director.

The city says Gevens is committed to continuing its proud tradition of delivering high-quality services to Sartell and will build on the dedication and hard work of those who served before him.

Gevens top priority with Sartell is engagement with the Sartell community, and delivering high-quality service while listening to residents' concerns. Gevens was previously the Recreation Services Manager with the City of Becker.

