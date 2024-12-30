Sartell Property Developments Expected in 2025

Sartell has been in pursuit of an additional hotel for quite awhile. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON for our monthly conversation. He says there is interest from hotel developers in Sartell for 1 to 2 new hotels that could break ground as early as 2025. The location would likely be along the Highway 15 corridor between River Crossing and the Medical Campus.

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Fitzthum anticipates additional medical/dental and day care developments in Sartell in 2025 as well. He is also hopeful progress will be made on the former paper mill site in 2025. Fitzthum explains bids came back higher than expected on the development of trails along the river but the city will put it out for bids again. He says it is still possible for the trails connecting the pedestrian bridge on the east side of the river could be completed in 2025. Fitzthum doesn't expect any significant ground to be broken on the Mill site in 2025 but it is possible the land could be sold to a developer.

A new child play center, "Nurture to Play" opens in Sartell in 2025. Fitzthum is excited about this new business opening in mid January. He is also excited about 2 new city council members set to join the council at the first meeting in January. The new council members are Pat Lynch and Rusty Deters. Fitzthum also discussed a recent sit down meeting with St. Cloud Mayor-Elect Jake Anderson.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.