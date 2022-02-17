Sartell Police, School District Hosting Online Safety Event

SARTELL -- EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED

A community wide event focusing on online safety is being held in Sartell.

The Sartell Police Department and Sartell-St. Stephen school district are hosting the informative event "Online Safety and Healthy Relationships" at the high school Monday night.

Officer Rob Lyon says they try to put on events like this throughout the year on some of today's key issues.

Earlier this year I gave a presentation to the students about texting and driving. So a few times throughout the year we try to get focus on the hot topic issues and present it to the students and community.

The topic will focus on online conversations, risk behaviors, red flags and what to do if you become a victim.

Special Agent Nick Riba from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Kate LePage from MN Safe Harbor will be the evenings keynote speakers.

The event is free to attend and will be held in the Sartell High School Performing Arts Center starting at 7:00 p.m.