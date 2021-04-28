Sartell Plans to Re-Open Bridge to Pedestrians in 2022 [PODCAST]

The old Sartell bridge crossing the Mississippi River near the old Paper Mill site is expected to re-open to pedestrians in 2022. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the City of Sartell plans construction on a walking and bike path on the east side of the river in the spring of 2022 with the opening of the old Sartell bridge to pedestrians in late 2022 or 2023. Fitzthum says these improvements could make the site of the old paper mill more appealing for development and mentioned that he's a fan of how Stillwater has developed along the river in their community. Fitzthum says the paper mill site is currently zoned industrial but he could see commercial or retail opportunities for that site.

Sartell is planning their State of the City address for the Sartell Community Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fitzthum says like many communities Sartell is seeing a limited amount of single family homes for sale. He says Sartell is growing with more single family home neighborhoods primarily in the southwestern and northwestern portions of the city. Fitzthum says the community continues to grow due to a number of factors that include a lack of property tax increase, growing industry and the Sartell-St. Stephen public school district.

Sartell is awaiting the opening of the Scheels Athletic Complex within the next couple of weeks. Fitzthum says that building will open with turf and says some of Sartell's spring sports and practice inside that facility. He says they've had over 420 volunteer hours go into the construction of the building.

