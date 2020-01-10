Sartell Officials Considering Removing Dog Licensing Fee

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are considering changing their animal control ordinance when it comes to dog licenses.

During Monday's city council meeting the council will consider amending the ordinance to remove the requirement for city licensure of dogs.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says with more dogs in the city than the number being licensed, it didn't make financial sense to continue the licensing process.

It's a fee that is out there and didn't make sense for people to have to come in and pay. We are trying to be more efficient and we don't have the staff time to try and round up dog licenses. Our costs have been down with not having to deal with that, so it doesn't make sense to continue to charge it.

Fitzthum says all other regulations will stay in place including requiring dogs to have some identification such as microchip or tags and rabies vaccinations. Residents also can't have more than two dogs per household.

A Public Hearing on the topic will be held Monday before a final decision is made.

