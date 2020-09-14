Sartell Officials Approve Preliminary 2021 Budget & Levy

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are looking ahead to next year's budget.

The city council approved the preliminary budget and levy for 2021 during Monday's meeting.

The proposed budget is over $7.6-million, which is an increase of 4.71% from last year. The total preliminary levy comes in at over $7.5-million.

Finance Director Rob Voschell says as it stands now, they are expecting a proposed 3.25% increase to the city's tax base due to COVID-19 uncertainty. He says the city still needs to have some more discussions with the intention to have a flat tax rate by the final approval.

With the preliminary budget approved, staff will now discuss further changes to the proposed budget, which can only decrease.

The council will need to approve the final 2021 budget and levy by December.