Sartell Officials Accepting RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course

SARTELL (WJON News) - The City of Sartell is looking for someone to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved to accept Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest for the property.

The city bought the property back in 2008 as an 18-hole golf course. Since then, the city has split off and developed the northern portion of the property into Central Park Boulevard and Pinecone Central park.

The city says the remaining 9-hole golf course has been managed by a tenant, which currently holds 10-years on the remaining lease. The intent is for the property to remain a golf course and for the new owners to assume this lease or negotiate termination of the lease.

The council intends to place a restriction on the deed of the property, requiring it to remain a golf course for no less than 30 years, the longest term legally allowed by a public entity.

All RFQ's and Letters of Interest that include creative intentions for use, preliminary site plan concepts, and a timeline for completion are due by November 10th at 12 noon.

The goal of this redevelopment opportunity is for the City to partner with an interested owner who will build off the success of the current golf course and add additional amenities and enhancements that are outside the scope of City operations.