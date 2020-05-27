Sartell Looking to Help Bars, Restaurants and Gyms [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he and the Sartell City Council are meeting tonight and plan to open up opportunities for outdoor seating in parking lots near bars and restaurants to help them when bars and restaurants can open to outdoor seating starting June 1. Mayor Fitzthum doesn't expect the need to close roads to accommodate bars and restaurants.

Mayor Fitzthum says gyms and fitness centers can hold classes outdoors and the city will make adjustments to help them expand their outdoor space to parking lots if needed.

Mayor Fitzthum joins me once a month on the last Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.