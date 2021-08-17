SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is implementing a complete water ban effective immediately.

The ban includes non-essential outdoor watering like lawn watering, power washing buildings, car washing and swimming pool filling.

Over the past few months, the city has gone from an odd/even watering schedule, down to watering 2-days per week, and finally watering 1-day per week, however none of these have brought the City to its appropriate water level threshold.

The city says the splash pad at Watab Park will also be shut down, but the Celebration Wading Pool will stay open.

The city says sandpoint systems, ponds, wells or other non-city water supply sources do not need to abide by the ban, although it is encouraged.

Residents can apply for a watering exemption for newly seeded or sodded lawns at City Hall.

A $100 citation will be giving to residents not abiding by the ban and increase by $100 after each offense.

The complete water ban will remain in place until the DNR suggests it can be lifted.