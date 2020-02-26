Sartell Encouraging Development [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today along with newly hired Economic Facilitator Amy Trombley. Fitzthum says Trombley will use her contacts to reach out to private business to help encourage commercial development in Sartell. The areas of development could include the medical arts area near Highway 15 and County Road 120 and along Pinecone Road near Coborns. Fitzthum says there could also be other areas of growth and suggested a brewery in the old Paper Mill location along the Mississippi River. Listen to the conversation below.

Projects that are progressing in Sartell include their Public Safety building construction that will house police and fire and the additional of a splash pad at Watab Park.

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month on WJON.