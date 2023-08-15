Sartell Approves Grant Funding for New Daycare Facility

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council has approved its first Community Grant Funding application for a new daycare facility.

814 Services LLC is asking the city to cover up to $22,000 in platting fees.

They are planning to build a nearly 11,000-square-foot daycare center that can accommodate about 170 children and will employ about 30 staff. It will be located at 581 County Road 120.

Earlier this year, the Sartell City Council voted to add a childcare facility category to its Community Grant Funding program. The goal is to drive childcare spots to help in the economic and commercial development within the community, especially within the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub with the future U of M Medical School being added to the nearby CentraCare Health Plaza campus.

According to the United Way of Central Minnesota, Sartell alone is in need of 443 childcare spots. Regionally, there is a need for over 1,000 spots.

