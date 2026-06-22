ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This Saturday, a big celebration is taking place in town, marking a throwback to an event that occurred over 100 years ago.

Pantown Brewing is hosting its annual Panstock event.

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Co-owner Marty Czech says they've hosted the picnic every year since they opened, as a way to honor Sam Pandolfo's event in 1917.

Sam Pandolfo, when he came to St. Cloud and was starting the Pan Motor Company, had a giant 4th of July cookout where he invited everybody from the area, and he gave away tens of thousands of pounds of beef and bread, and he went around and sold stock.

For the past two years, they've included the event as part of the city's Granite City Days.

This is definitely one of my favorite events, and tying it in to Granite City Days was always a big deal to me because of the similar focus of promoting the city of St. Cloud, the 4th of July celebration. Sam Pandolfo had the same idea. So tying it all together is just perfect for me.

Read More: What's Happening At Granite City Days This June? |

Panstock on Saturday starts at noon with free hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats. Czech says the free food usually lasts for about two to three hours.

The food truck Heavenly Hog will be there selling food from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They'll also have three live bands from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (J Streitz), 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (The Star Chiefs), and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m (Sparky & Lee Band).

Pantown Brewing also likes to honor its heritage with the names of its beers, including the Pandolfo Pale Ale and the 1917 IPA.