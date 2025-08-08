September 10, 1943 - August 7, 2025

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Sandra L. “Sandee” Trasport, age 81, of Sartell who passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2025 peacefully at her home.

Sandee was born September 10, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Dale and Roberta (Browning) Goodwine. She married Robert Trasport on April 29, 1978 in Huntington Beach, CA. She lived in Orange, CA and Murrells Inlet, SC prior to moving to Sartell in 2016. Sandee worked in Business Administration and became a homemaker after starting her family. She enjoyed reading, shopping, crafts, cross word puzzles, frogs, the color purple and spending time with her family. She loved supporting her children and was present in all their activities and events. Sandee was a fun person to be around, had a great sense of humor and a very strong faith.

Sandee is survived by her daughters, Annina (Randy Caddell) Trasport of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brittianee (Marv) Neu of Sartell; son, Chason (Jennifer) Trasport of New Market, MD; grandchildren, Nick, Lilah, Callie, Madden, Harper and Ethan; step granddaughters, Ashlynn and Dallas; brother, Eugene Goodwine of St. George UT; and many nieces and nephews along with numerous friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Robert; sister, Phyllis Santos and grandson, Mason Neu.