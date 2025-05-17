UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen High School Boys' Tennis Team is headed to the Minnesota State Tournament for the first time in the school's history. The team advanced to state by taking down Becker 5-2 in the section semi-finals, and then defeating St. Michael-Albertville 4-3 in the section finals. See below for the full results.

SEMI-FINALS vs. BECKER:

Singles

Jack Michaud, Sartell vs. Landon Peterson, Becker - Sartell won, 6-1, and 6-4

Collin Rankin, Sartell vs. Troy Nuest, Becker - Becker won, 6-0, and 6-0

Elijah McGraw, Sartell vs. Adler Herdina, Becker - Becker won, 6-0, 6-0

Seth Davidson, Sartell vs Brock Herdina, Becker - Sartell won, 6-1 and 6-3

Doubles

Collin Otto & Dane Kenning, Sartell vs. Sawyer Brown & Carter Ager - Sartell won, 6-1 and 6-4

Alex Burns & Chase Woods, Sartell vs. Garett Lane & Jon Drury - Sartell won, 6-2 and 7-5

Braydon Schneider & Will Gerads, Sartell vs Nathan Weiss & John Boecker - Sartell won 6-4 and 6-1.

Final: Sartell 5, Becker 2

FINALS vs. ST. MICHEAL-ALBERTVILLE (STMA)

Singles:

Jack Michaud, Sartell vs. Brock Cornell, STMA - Sartell won 6-3, 4-6, and 7-6

Collin Rankin, Sartell vs. Brayden Szarynski, STMA - STMA won 6-1 and 6-0

Elijah McGraw, Sartell vs. Gavin Gerard, STMA - STMA won 6-0 and 6-4

Seth Davidson, Sartell vs. Wyatt Skogsberg, STMA - Sartell won 6-1 and 6-3

Doubles:

Collin Otto & Dane Kenning, Sartell vs. Brady Lindstrom & A.J. Beck, STMA - Sartell won 6-4 and 7-5

Alex Burns & Chase Woods, Sartell vs. Dow Dickerson & Hudson Slettum, STMA - Sartell won 6-4 and 6-4

Braydon Schneider & Will Gerads, Sartell vs. Drew O'Neill & Logan Alessi, STMA - STMA won 6-1 and 6-3.

Final: Sartell 4, St. Michael Albertville 3

The Minnesota State Boys' Tennis Tournament takes place from June 3 - 6.

