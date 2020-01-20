Sartell Boy Seriously Injured in Crash Between SUV and Semi

SAUK RAPIDS -- A seven-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between an SUV and a semi Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 29 in Sauk Rapids at 11:40 a.m.

The driver of the semi, 32-year-old Yussuf Mohamud of St. Cloud, was northbound on Highway 15 when he reportedly ran a red light and hit an SUV traveling along County Road 29, driven by 37-year-old Molly McCann of Sartell.

McCann, along with five-year-old passenger Ethan McCann, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Seven-year-old Colin McCann was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Mohamud was unhurt.