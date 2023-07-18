Sarah Hart in Concert Tonight in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sarah Hart, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, will perform live outdoors Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids.

Hart was nominated for the Best Gospel Song Grammy in 2011 and won the BMI Christian Song of the Year for “Better Than a Hallelujah” that same year.

Hart also performed for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square during the World Meeting of Families in Rome in 2013.

All are welcome to attend daily mass before the concert at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids, followed by a free-will Sloppy Joe dinner in the Parish Hall. The concert begins at 7:00 pm.

