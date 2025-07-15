August 29, 2003 - July 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Sarah Hope Buckner, age 21, who died Thursday, July 10, 2025, at home surrounded by her family. The burial will be in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Thursday morning, in the church narthex.

Sarah was born on August 29, 2003, in Robbinsdale to Jon and Karen (Tautges) Parisian. She married William Buckner on August 5, 2023, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Sarah enjoyed cooking, playing games, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, and shopping. She especially loved her dog, Kayla, and spending time with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, William; parents, Karen Tautges and Jon Parisian; sister, Savannah Parisian; mother-in-law, Laura Buckner; sister-in-law, Brianna Hamilton; grandparents-in-law, Roland and Rita Donnay; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bill Buckner; and her grandparents.