Sandra Schwegman, 84, St. Cloud

August 23, 1940 - February 4, 2025

With hearts full of love and cherished memories, we celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra “Sandy” Jean Schwegman, who passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on the morning of February 4, 2025. Born to Sylvia and Anton Baraga in Chisholm, MN, on August 23, 1940, Sandy’s life was a testament to warmth, laughter, and devotion to family and community.

Sandy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Schwegman, and leaves behind a family who adored her: her siblings Dr. Anthony Baraga, Dr. David Baraga, Angel Marolt, and Debbie Vidmar; her children Amy Willard, Tamy (Michael) McKenna, and Kelly (Calum) MacPherson; her grandchildren Mikayla (Reece) Turner, John Willard, Lauren Maddern, Nicole (Alex) Vidakovic, Jesse Willard, and Austin (Carolyn) McKenna; and her precious great-grandchildren Rhett, McKenna, Ryatt Turner, and Novak and Sylvia Vidakovic, along with countless other relatives and friends who were blessed by her presence.

For over five decades, Sandy dedicated her work as a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery at St. Cloud Hospital, bringing new life into the world with passion and care. She had a quick wit, a gift for storytelling, and a love for creating fun for everyone. Her laughter filled every room, and her stories will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

A family celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Until then, we find comfort in knowing that Sandy’s love, humor, and kindness will remain with us always.