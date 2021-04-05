Sandra “Sandy” Longwell, 73, Sartell

February 19, 1948 - April 1, 2021

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Sandra “Sandy” Longwell, age 73, of Sartell, who died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the church in St. Cloud.

Sandy was born February 19, 1948 in St. Cloud to Orten & Leona (Riecken) Boldt. She lived in the St. Cloud area most all of her life. Sandy worked for Farmers Credit Services/Agstar Financial for 30 years, retiring in 2011. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church where she volunteered many hours. Sandy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, quilting, antiquing and watching the MN TWINS. Sandy was a kind, caring individual who always put others first.

Survivors include her son, Jess Longwell of Sartell; daughter, Betsy (Brian) Massey of Florence, OR; sisters, Bonnie (Woody) Skillrud and Janet (Carl) Zniewski all of St. Cloud; brother, Bill (Karen) Boldt of Waite Park; grandchildren, Justin, Cole, Bryce, Billie and Bridger. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church, Munsinger Gardens or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

A special thank you to all the compassionate staff at Quiet Oaks for the wonderful care given to Sandy during her final days.