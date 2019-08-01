Sandra L. Johnson, 84, Rice

January 31, 1935 - July 31, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Sandra L. Johnson, 84 of Rice who passed away on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and entombment will be at a later date at St. Stephen Mausoleum in St. Stephen. Friends and relatives may call after 9:00 a.m. at the church in St. Stephen on Tuesday.

Sandra was born on January 31, 1935 in Superior, WI to Walter and Marie (Trisko) Macy. She was married to Thomas Johnson on February 27, 1954 in Minneapolis at St. Bridget Catholic Church. She lived in the Rice/ St. Stephen area since 1974. Sandra worked as a secretary for Audio Professionals in St. Cloud for 10 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen where she sang in the choir and also worked in the parish office. Sandra was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was kind and caring, with a great sense of humor. Sandra was an avid collector, was thoughtful, generous and a woman of great faith.

Survivors include her children, Thomas “Tut”(Rhonda) Johnson, Jr. of St. Joseph, James (Anna) Johnson of Lonsdale, Marie “Mitzi” (Donald) Legatt of St. Michael, Joseph Johnson of Rice, Philip (Lisa) Johnson of Forest Lake, Pauline (Mike) Braswell of Minneapolis, John Johnson of St. Cloud, Joan (Joe) Gerdes of St. Cloud, Wayne (Linda) Johnson of Rice, and Michael “Mick” (Heidi) Johnson of Erie, CO; 28 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas on June 23, 2014; son, Dennis (Linda) Johnson; sisters, Marlyn Hechtman and Carol Kopperude; brother, Walter “Butch” Macy, Jr. and granddaughter, Jennifer Mensinger-Johnson.