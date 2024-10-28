Sandra Kay Braegelmann, 68, Cold Spring

July 2, 1956 - October 19, 2024

Sandra Kay Braegelmann (age 68) of Cold Spring, MN passed away peacefully on October 19, 2024 with her husband at her side.

Sandi was born to Obra and Delyle (Wendlandt) Johnston on July 2, 1956 in Bloomington, MN. As a young child her family moved to Rice, MN and she went to school in Sauk Rapids, MN. As a young woman, she

worked in her family business, Granite City Aluminum. She was also a server at Alvie’s Restaurant and worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

She married her soulmate, Richard Braegelmann on October 25, 2002. She loved traveling, concerts, dancing, playing games and cards. Her annual trip to Mexico was always a highlight. She loved spending time with family, friends, her husband, children and grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring, gentle and loving person. She was always willingto help and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She was a wonderful wife andmother.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Kristin (Edward) Peterson; grandchildren, Isabel and Isaiah Peterson; brother, Cleve (Jane) Johnson; and niece, Melissa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael.