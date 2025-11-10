February 6, 1962 - November 4, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Born February 6, 1962, in Shakopee, Minnesota, Sandra Clemons passed away peacefully on November 4, 2025.

Sandra began her education at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Minneapolis and graduated from Anoka High School in 1979, where she proudly earned varsity letters in volleyball, tennis, and badminton. A passionate athlete, she also enjoyed playing softball. Her adventurous spirit led her to embark on a solo journey across Europe in 1982, a testament to her independence and curiosity.

In her early adult years, Sandy found joy in volleyball, bowling, camping, boating, fishing, playing Bunko, and traveling along Minnesota’s scenic North Shore. Her most cherished role as “Mom” began in September 1986 with the birth of her daughter, followed by the birth of her son in May 1990 - a title she embraced with pride and love.

Professionally, Sandy held diverse roles across several respected organizations, including Progressive, Fingerhut, Cargill Kitchen Solutions/Sunny Fresh Foods, Fairview Northland, Mayo Medical School, and Ecolab. Her expertise spanned general administration, client relations, and pest control. However, her true calling emerged in 2014 when she and her husband purchased a farm, transforming it into a thriving alpaca breeding and vending operation. Sandy deeply enjoyed connecting with others through this venture, networking, making friends everywhere she went, and traveling nationwide to show their animals. In recognition of their dedication, they were honored as Isanti County’s Farm Family of the Year in 2023.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Wherley; and her eldest sister, Kathleen Wherley. She is survived by her devoted husband of 14 years, Steven Clemons; her father, Robert Wherley; her children, Jennifer Cordes and Robert Cordes; stepchildren, Joshua Clemons, Jessica Clemons, and Matthew Clemons; grandchildren, Riley, Bryan, Bennett, Angela, Jacqueline, and Zackary; and siblings, Nancy Gardner (David), James Wherley (Kristin), and Dianne Wherley.

Known affectionately as “Grandma Funny,” Sandy brought laughter and light to her grandchildren and all who knew her. She was deeply devoted to her family and friends, always thoughtful and generous in her actions.

May her memory be a blessing, and may she rest in eternal peace.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at her and her husband’s very own farm home at 34022 Nacre St NW, Princeton, MN 55371 on November 29, 2025, at 1:00pm.