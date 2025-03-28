Sandra C. Reese, PhD, 82, Waite Park

August 31, 1942 - March 24, 2025

attachment-Sandra Reese loading...

Sandra Clark Reese, Professor Emerita, St. Cloud State University, died at her home in Waite Park, Minnesota on March 24, 2025, at the age of 82.

Sandy was born on August 31, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio as the second child of Irma (Blau) and Raymond Clark. She married Fred Doxtater Reese on June 6, 1969, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and became the stepmother to his children Tom and Sharon.

She received a PhD in Psychology from The Ohio State University, and worked in psychology and special education for many years. She taught in Milwaukee, WI (commuting in her red Firebird from Fond du Lac); at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY; at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD; and finally in the Special Education Department at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. After retirement from the university, she maintained a psychology practice in St. Cloud. She had a sharp intellect, a curious mind, and was an avid reader. In retirement, she loved watching college football and Jeopardy!

Sandy’s enduring wish was to live independently in her own home until the very end. This was possible thanks to the caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care, particularly Rosangela, who provided exceptional and loving care. Special thanks to Chris Kerr for many years of friendship and support. Thanks also to the staff at Waite Park Veterinary Hospital, who provided wonderful care for Sandy’s dogs.

Sandy is survived by her stepson Tom Reese of Boulder, CO, and her beloved dog Annie. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Donald R. Clark, her husband Fred Reese, and her stepdaughter Sharon Reese.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be scattered in the mountains near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.