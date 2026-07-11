Died July 8, 2026

via Nelson-Doran Funeral Home via Nelson-Doran Funeral Home

Sandra Baldwin, age 89, of Lake Shore, MN and Estero, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa. A visitation will be held for two hours prior to Mass, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights at 12:00 p.m.

Sandra lived a life rooted in faith, love, and quiet service to others. For 72 years, she shared a devoted marriage with "Her Pat," building a home filled with laughter, kindness, and unwavering commitment to family. Sandra was a loving, sweet, caring, and endlessly patient wife and mother whose nurturing spirit reflected the love only a mother can give.

Together, Sandra and Pat had a remarkable gift for making each of their many grandchildren feel uniquely cherished, as though each one was the center of their world. Her joyful laughter and happy whistle became treasured hallmarks of her presence.

Sandra's Catholic faith and devotion to The Blessed Virgin Mary were the foundation of her life and guided her in both word and deed. She generously shared her time and compassion through Birthright, teaching Catechism, participating in Bible studies, and serving with Grace House. Her faith was not only something she believed but something she lived every day through acts of love and service.

She also found joy in knitting and quilting, crafting gifts that reflected the care she poured into everything she did. Sandra will be remembered for her gentle heart, steadfast faith, and the extraordinary way she made every person feel deeply loved. Her legacy lives on in the family she cherished, the lives she touched through her service, and the countless memories of a life beautifully lived.

She is survived by her eight children, Debra (Gene) Westphal, Pat (Debbie) Baldwin, Mike (Sue) Baldwin, Sue (Pat) Groves, David (Sandy) Baldwin, Mary (Michael) Schroeer, Catherine Baldwin, Joanie (Todd) Vollmers; 22 grandchildren, Yuri Meronyk, Matthew (Kathryn) Meronyk, Emily Meronyk, Rachael (Nick) Saleh, Eleanor (Sam) Majors, Joe Baldwin, Angie (Mitchell Hennen) Baldwin, Molly (Shane) Schiavo, Abby (Matt) Meyer, Chris (Ashley) Baldwin, Bob (Jill) Baldwin, Maggie (Kip) Krueger, Meaghan (Jake) Dodds, Theresa Schroeer, Dean (Sam) Schroeer, Bennett Schroeer, Christian Schroeer, Jennifer (Ben) Kitt, Nicholas Baldwin, John (Sophia) Vollmers, Joey Vollmers, Patrick Vollmers; seventeen great grandchildren, Lucas, Addy, Mila, Paxton, Rowan, Grayson, Charlie, Maddie, Eva, Doris, Austin, David, Owen, Rhett, Reid, Lainey and Jack; siblings, Bob Bayerle and Linda Gettelman.

She is preceded in death by ‘Her Pat’; her parents; brother, Fred Bayerle; sister-in-law, Lois Bayerle; and brother-in-law, Trevor Gettelman.

The family requests memorials be sent to DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis or St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa, P.O. Box 759, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.