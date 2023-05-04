Houses Evacuated Following Gas Leak in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Fire crews responded to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and Traverse Road.
Fire officials say a gas line was ruptured in the area. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Xcel Energy was called in to repair the gas line. No one was hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Bachman Jewelers Closing after 97 Years
- Sartell Preparing for Summer School Programming
- New Women's Clothing Store Opening in Waite Park
- Meal Program Aims To Minimize Food Waste in Schools
- Modern Barnyard Expansion