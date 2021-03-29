Ryan Kane Decker, 46, Cold Spring

February 2, 1975 - March 25, 2021

Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Ryan Kane Decker, age 46, who died Thursday, at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Those attending must socially distance and wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:00-3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church gathering space.

Ryan was born on February 2, 1975 in Paynesville, MN to Willy Decker, Jr. and Jody Aiton.

Ryan’s life was taken from us too early by a senseless act of violence. His heart was as big as the whole outdoors. He loved exploring life, figuring things out in his own way, on his own time. His reminders were to “Live life. Get outdoors. Have fun. And send me pictures.”

Ryan was determined, kind, gentle, fun and brilliant. He was a professional tree trimmer and landscaper. Ryan was a perfectionist with things he chose to do. Ryan had a very high IQ, beautiful blue eyes and a most wonderful smile.

He is survived by his mom, Jody Aiton (Gary); brother, Tory (Angie) and his children, Tatum and Landen; grandmother, Jeannette Benson; stepmom, Eileen Decker (Randy); stepbrothers, Scott Gertken (Amanda), Greg Gertken (Kara), Glen Gertken (Christine); and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He also has a million aunts, uncles, and wonderful cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Willy.

And we would like to ask all of you to please plant a tree in Ryan’s honor.