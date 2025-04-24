Ruth M. Zulkosky, 83, Sauk Rapids

December 2, 1941 - April 20, 2025

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Ruth M. Zulkosky, age 83, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will be at 5 PM at the Motley Cemetery in Motley. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services Sunday at the church in St. Cloud.

Ruth was born December 2, 1941 in Staples to Herbert and Lillian (Gilmore) Eisenlohr. She grew up on a farm in Motley and attended Concordia College in St. Paul, receiving a degree in teaching. Ruth taught Kindergarten, first and eight grade at Trinity Lutheran school and later at Pleasantview Elementary where she developed the Title I Reading Program. She also worked as a sale associate for various places, ending up at J C Pennys. She owned and operated Midbook Telephone Directory and Christian Book and Gift Store. Ruth was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and LWML. She volunteered with Support the Troops and Meals on Wheels. She was a faithful, supportive member of her church. Ruth was a self-less, hard worker with the biggest heart. She was a stern guider, gracious and charming. Ruth was a proud, generous, wonderful mother and grandmother, who provided for her children and grandchildren with love.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dawn Barker of Indialantic, FL, Phillip Kutzorik of Minneapolis, Chris (Sheena) Kutzorik of Sartell; grandchildren, Hannah, Brendan, Murphy, Joshua, Amber, Ethan, James, Madison and Aiden; great grandchildren, Midas and one on the way; siblings, Mary (Arthur) Helmerick of Cottage Grove, Carol Jentz of Lidgerwood, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Dave Eisenlohr.