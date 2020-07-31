Ruth M. Donais, 72, St. Joseph

July 25, 1948 - July 29, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Ruth M. Donais, age 72, of St. Joseph, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Ruth was born on July 25, 1948 to Henry and Cecilia Schmitt in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1966. After graduation, she worked as a teller for St. Cloud National Bank. She was united in marriage to Donald V. Donais on May 18, 1968 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They later moved to Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota. After Don’s enlistment ended, they eventually settled in Ortonville, Minnesota. There, Ruth worked as an Operations Officer at MinnWest Bank, and retired in 2011 after 35 years of service. After her retirement, Donald and Ruth returned to Central Minnesota, settling in St. Joseph. In her retirement, Ruth enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering at the St. Benedict’s Monastery Archives where she digitized historical Benedictine information. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed showing her support for her children and grandchildren by attending their many athletic and music activities. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, hardanger needle work, cross stitch, flower gardening and going for walks. Ruth will be remembered for her selfless service and support of others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald; children, Donald Paul (Kelli) of Apple Valley, Bradley (Jennifer) of Mesa, AZ and Jeremy of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Ella, Mackenzie, Jonah and Mitchell; siblings, Sandra (Charlie) Litecky, Alvin (Cheryl), Dale (Terry), Elaine (Jim) Laramie, Kenneth (Norine) and Colleen (Laura Floistad) Schmitt; special friends, Sheri Cunningham and Janice Powell; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Fifth Floor Oncology Unit, for their loving and compassionate care of Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.