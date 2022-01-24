Ruth G. Steinkopf, 88, St. Cloud

February 14, 1933 - January 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ruth Steinkopf, 88 who passed away peacefully on Wednesday at her home in St. Cloud surrounded by her children. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl and Rev. Le Roy Maus will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:20 PM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Ruth was born February 14, 1933 in Stewart to Rudolf & Geneva (Senescall) Buhr. She married Paul G. Steinkopf on June 27, 1953 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, Minnesota. Ruth and Paul moved to St. Cloud in 1964. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ruth loved going to the family cabin (Paul’s Place) on Leaf Lakes. She enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, s’mores at the campfire, and making memories with her husband, children and grandchildren. Ruth carried on old family recipes including plum pudding, tea ring, date filled cookies, and Christmas caramels. She loved gardening especially her roses. Ruth’s Catholic faith was important to her throughout her life and sustained her as she prepared to spend eternity with Jesus. Ruth supported many charitable causes throughout her lifetime. She loved music; she sang in the church choirs at St. Paul’s for over 40 years. Ruth shared her music at home through singing and playing the piano.

Survivors include her children, Peter (Frances), of Washburn, WI; Becky (Norb) Philipsek of Lake Nebagamon, WI; Tony of Henning; Matthew (Peggy) of Appleton, WI; Andrew (Kay) of Australia; Tim (Deb) of Sonoma, CA; Tom (Jen) of Sartell; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul in 1998, brothers, Thomas and Richard Buhr, sister, Barbara Buhr, grandson, Adam Philipsek and granddaughter, Molly Beaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Music Ministry.

Special thank you to the CentraCare team for the excellent care she received as well as her in home care givers and many neighbors and friends.